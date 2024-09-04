D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $355.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.12 and a 52-week high of $378.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total value of $25,354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,841,018.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total value of $25,354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,841,018.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,750 shares of company stock valued at $56,105,818 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

