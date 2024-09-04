D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,454 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after purchasing an additional 910,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,536,000 after purchasing an additional 400,077 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 161,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

