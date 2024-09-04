D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,834 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Timken worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timken by 1,905.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 51.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,485 shares in the company, valued at $22,167,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

