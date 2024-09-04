D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $111,362.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,586.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $111,362.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,586.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,762. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.27 and a 200-day moving average of $165.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.19%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.