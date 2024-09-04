D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 3.7 %

HEPS stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $740.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 2.70.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

