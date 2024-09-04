D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of D.R. Horton worth $98,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $184.47 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $193.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.