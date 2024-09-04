Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $7,180,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

In related news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

