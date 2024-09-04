DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 823,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $151.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. DaVita has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $156.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,219,407.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,601 shares of company stock worth $17,525,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145,711 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $53,076,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.