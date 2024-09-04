DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

DBVT opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.68. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies comprises about 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

