Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 64,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

