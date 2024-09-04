Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.0 %
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
