Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 538,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 179,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,157,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,360 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

