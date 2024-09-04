Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Trading Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.23 and last traded at $40.73. 377,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 254,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.3713 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
