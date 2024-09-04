Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Trading Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.23 and last traded at $40.73. 377,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 254,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.3713 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

