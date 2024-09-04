DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DouYu International by 46.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. HSBC raised shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

DouYu International Stock Performance

DOYU opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

