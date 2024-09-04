Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $42.57 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $176.25 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

