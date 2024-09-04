DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

