DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $20,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 100.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

