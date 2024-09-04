Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

