Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Embraer were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 221.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ERJ opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Embraer

About Embraer

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.