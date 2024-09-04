Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 196,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

