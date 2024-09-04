EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EnLink Midstream to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered EnLink Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 158,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

