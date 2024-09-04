Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Enpro Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $151.25 on Monday. Enpro has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $176.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,080.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Enpro’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enpro

Institutional Trading of Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Enpro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enpro by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

