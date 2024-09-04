Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as high as C$2.52. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 346,577 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.70.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$391.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$387.80 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.63%.

Insider Activity at Ensign Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$25,173.50. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.