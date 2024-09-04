Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $375.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.54. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $34.10.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

