Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 42,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 27,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 13.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,426 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

