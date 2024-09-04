Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Short Interest Up 5.2% in August

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERASGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 22,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,270,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Erasca by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,899,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 169.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 94,829 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Stock Down 5.2 %

ERAS stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Erasca has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $475.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERASGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ERAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

