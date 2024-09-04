Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Short Interest Up 5.2% in August

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 22,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,270,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Erasca by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,899,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 169.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 94,829 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Stock Down 5.2 %

ERAS stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Erasca has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $475.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ERAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

