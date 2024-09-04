Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,383 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,789,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 616,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

