Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 358 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Exelon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

