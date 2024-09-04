Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,080,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after buying an additional 369,695 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Ogens purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $44,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 166,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,854.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

