Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGRU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. 899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Evergreen Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.