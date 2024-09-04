EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo Sells 40,000 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $19,626,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at $8,143,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,370,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,318,000 after buying an additional 208,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,637 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $5,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

