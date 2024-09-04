EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,817 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of EVERTEC worth $17,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,626,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 827,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,364,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVTC opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVERTEC

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.