Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $561.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.24. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

