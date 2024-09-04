EXFO (TSE:EXF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:EXFO) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.81. 1,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 25,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

EXFO Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$448.79 million and a PE ratio of -55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.81.

About EXFO

(Get Free Report)

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Read More

