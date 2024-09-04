Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lifted by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $455.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

