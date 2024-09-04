Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $455.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.