Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 97,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 11,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $455.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

