Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199,696 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $455.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

