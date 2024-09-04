Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $220.85 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $278.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.07 and a 200-day moving average of $217.49.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,038 shares of company stock valued at $9,731,003. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $99,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after acquiring an additional 280,145 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 205,057 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,911,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.