Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 15,083 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 1,258.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $33.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

