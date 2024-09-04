Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 2,394 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

