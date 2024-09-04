Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 2,484 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 25,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,533,000 after acquiring an additional 884,380 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,465,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Durn purchased 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

