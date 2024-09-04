Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,664,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $12,094,000. Westwood Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 343.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,684 shares during the last quarter.

QLD opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $110.04.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

