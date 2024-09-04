Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $173.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average of $180.38.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

