Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

