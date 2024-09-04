Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 21,202 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 290.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 1,748.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

