Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 2,851 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 764.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after acquiring an additional 112,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $278,727,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 120,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,763,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,311,000 after buying an additional 132,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.