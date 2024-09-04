Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 496.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,183 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,779,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,251,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

