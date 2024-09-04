Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after buying an additional 443,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after buying an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $188,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,361. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.60.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

