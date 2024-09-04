Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 404,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 66,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

